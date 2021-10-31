Just a quick note in case anyone is trying to google this information. If your car is older than 1980, you now can only get your car registration renewed at the main Assima (Capital Governorate) Traffic Department. Previously you could get it renewed at other traffic departments like Jabriya but not anymore. I went last week and I really don’t like that place. Super busy, long lines and the whole place is crumbling.
If you don’t like the whole place crumbling, then you can… etc.
Any idea if it can be done at daman or any other private passing places.
Not sure, I was told I couldn’t do it but didn’t check myself due to time constraints.
Ok just asked the place I usually get my car registration done and they told me they could renew classic cars no issue. Now I’m super pissed at myself for not checking with them first 🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️
https://248am.com/mark/automotive/private-vehicle-inspection-center/
I thought your classic is in the middle of getting refurbished? How did you take it for registration renewal? 🤔
Depends which classic I have 3. The Alfa is the one I’m currently using, the Datsun is the one being rebuilt and finishing today. My FJ40 still being built in Abu Dhabi and needs a couple of more months.