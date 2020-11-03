Hamleys, the UK toy store has finally opened up in Kuwait at The Gate Mall. I say finally because they were originally meant to open back in 2012 but for some reason never did. It’s also kinda odd that they opened their first store in The Gate Mall, might have to head there this weekend and see if anything else interesting is open there. Check out Hamleys on Instagram @hamleyskuwait
Mark, any idea who is the local distributor/Kuwaiti partner for Hamleys?
The brand was in the news last year when the Indian company Reliance Retail bought it from the Banner Group in an all-cash deal.
its pretty sad situatuon there. The store is small and not much or variety products. It gives you just another toy shop feeling.
Was there a week back, and compared to other hamleys store i been in , this one is avoidable .