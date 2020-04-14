If you’re a guy during quarantine right now you’re either on the way to looking like Tom Hanks on Castaway, or you’ve most likely already purchased a hair trimmer and are buzz cutting your hair through the lockdown. For the latecomers, you need to decide which direction you’re headed because like with gym equipment, it’s becoming harder and harder to find a good hair trimmer in the market. I lucked out on this since I bought my hair trimmer around 8 years or more ago and barely ever used it. It was gathering dust until they shut down the barbers but I cleaned it up and the battery surprisingly held up over time so I’ve been buzz cutting my hair on a weekly basis now.

Aljothen who are the dealers for Moser brand are completely out of stock of hair trimmers while Xcite who usually carries a large number of trimmers from different brands is also out of stock.

Your best bets right now are the following options:

Best Electronics

They carry Panasonic brand of trimmers which is what I own and love. Their website shows they still have trimmers in stock but I think they’re having major issues with their online orders. A friend ordered a mini-fridge around 10+ days back and she was charged for it but the order never showed up on their system and she hasn’t gotten the fridge yet. According to their customer support which are also impossible to get a hold of, all their accountants are stuck in Jleeb so she can’t even get a refund. Too much drama, but they do have a good selection so order at your own risk. Link

Blink

They carry a few hair trimmers in between all their beard trimmers including a few Babyliss ones. I ordered an item from them recently and they delivered it the next day. They seem to deliver all their items the next day so if you’re content with their small selection and want it quick, they’re the place to get it from. Link

Eureka

They carry Panasonic and Babyliss brand of trimmers and still have stock. I haven’t tried ordering anything from them so no idea how they’re performing during the pandemic. Link

If you have any other places that have hair trimmers in stock let me know and I’ll add it to the list.