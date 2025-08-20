IKEA currently has a huge sale taking place, but this time they’re also doing something special.
Every weekend they’re hosting a variety of fun activities for kids, so you can shop, save, and make memories together. From balloon shows to science shows, the activities are happening at all IKEA branches:
IKEA The Avenues
IKEA The Warehouse, Sabahiya
IKEA Khiran Mall
IKEA 360 Mall
IKEA Assima Mall
Different branches have different schedules, so click the branches above to see what’s happening and when. @ikeakuwait
One reply on “Make your Weekends Extra Special at IKEA”
clown show the best!
thanks