Yesterday while in the city picking up lunch I decided to pass by Shamiya Co-op to pick up some stuff since it was the close. As I got closer to the entrance I noticed a sign outside in English and Arabic asking me to sanitize my hands and pick up gloves. Once I walked in they had a sanitizer machine for me to use and a basket full of disposable gloves to wear. Everyone shopping had gloves on which was pretty cool since it made me feel a lot more comfortable.

I’m not sure if other Co-ops are doing the same thing but private supermarkets like Sultan, Lulu, and City Center aren’t doing this for sure. Some places like Trolley don’t even have contactless payment yet and require you to still type in your pin code which it the last thing I want to do right now.

If your local co-op has the same setup let me know in the comments.