Yesterday while in the city picking up lunch I decided to pass by Shamiya Co-op to pick up some stuff since it was the close. As I got closer to the entrance I noticed a sign outside in English and Arabic asking me to sanitize my hands and pick up gloves. Once I walked in they had a sanitizer machine for me to use and a basket full of disposable gloves to wear. Everyone shopping had gloves on which was pretty cool since it made me feel a lot more comfortable.
I’m not sure if other Co-ops are doing the same thing but private supermarkets like Sultan, Lulu, and City Center aren’t doing this for sure. Some places like Trolley don’t even have contactless payment yet and require you to still type in your pin code which it the last thing I want to do right now.
If your local co-op has the same setup let me know in the comments.
Have come across this in Rumaithiya co-op, and have heard that most of the Kuwaiti dominated residential areas at least have this in place.
Yes. Alrhough chaotic on Wednesday with panic-buying, at the Coop in central Jabriya there was someone charged with handing out gloves and sanitiser to customers before entering.
I was at Sultan Center in Sharq on Friday and they were offering gloves and hand sanitizer at the entrance and exit.
I was there yesterday as well around 1pm but they didn’t have any gloves or sanitizer at the entrance (I came in through the mall entrance)
I entered through the car parking area directly, not through the mall. Maybe when they read this, they can add it at the mall entrance area too.
My co-op (Mishref co-op) is doing this yes.
But then again, Mishref co-op is the best so it doesn’t surprise me.
Three days ago you wouldn’t have been able to enter it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nECjzgCJW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link