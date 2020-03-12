There obviously aren’t any events taking place this weekend in Kuwait so what is everyone planning to do to pass time over the weekend and the coming two weeks? Video games? Movies? Binge watch 7 seasons of Parks and Recreation?
PS4 , here we come buddy.
currently downloading the new Call of Duty as I type this. Also just bought Cities Skyline on the Switch since it’s on discount for $9.99
Just recently bought a switch, any game reccomendations?
Zelda Breath of the Wild and you’re good for the next 4 weeks.
Binge watching 7 seasons of Parks and Recreation is my only plan.
You mean over the next 2 weeks.
I’ve only just finished binge watching Parks & Recs – back to the beginning, start again!
Ummm… Going outside?
There’s about 800 pages of the TWOFORTYEIGHTAM blog between its start date and when I moved to Kuwait.
Any months you particularly recommend?