If you’re looking to get away from the city for a weekend (or more), there is a company in Kuwait called RV Way that rent out (and sell) RV’s. They’re actually the goto guys for everything RV related not just the caravans, but everything else you also might need for camping with an RV. Their RV rentals start from KD 90 and you can get more information by visiting their instagram account @rv4way or their their location in Qurain.