The all-new Land Rover Defender 110 will be launching worldwide any day now and the first shipment arrives in Kuwait in May. The first shipment is already sold out but I was told there is a second shipment coming in July with cars still available. Prices for the 4-cylinder model start at around KD18,000 while the 6-cylinder model starts at KD24,000. These are the prices of the models that the dealer has specced out but you can also build your own Defender with the 4-cylinder starting at KD16,600 and the 6-cylinder from KD22,130. If you do build your own then expect delivery sometime in September/October.
Here is the link to the local Land Rover website where you can price and build your own Defender.
It’s cool and all, but doesn’t Land Rover have the worst reliability compared to any other car brand?
My thoughts exactly. There is a saying, if you hate someone, then advise them to buy a pre-owned Range Rover. Its beyond me as to why JLR group can’t seem to make reliable cars. I know someone who bought a brand new RR Vogue, just to have its steering rack fail within the first 10k kilometers.
Their cars are so nice, I absolutely love the designs of both the exterior and interior. But when you see the JD Power scores, or other reliability surveys, they tend to be towards the bottom of the table and I just don’t get why
Yeah RR’s especially are such nice looking cars, too bad they’re not reliable like the oldschool simple defenders.
I would buy one only if I had another more reliable car in case the RR breaks down. Also never out of warranty.
Is this the worst redesign in automotive history?
Discuss
I wasn’t very comfortable with it at first but it’s grown on me especially green with a white roof and white steel wheels
Maybe I should swap my FJ for it
But fuck I’ve already spent a lot of money on cars :(