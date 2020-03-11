The all-new Land Rover Defender 110 will be launching worldwide any day now and the first shipment arrives in Kuwait in May. The first shipment is already sold out but I was told there is a second shipment coming in July with cars still available. Prices for the 4-cylinder model start at around KD18,000 while the 6-cylinder model starts at KD24,000. These are the prices of the models that the dealer has specced out but you can also build your own Defender with the 4-cylinder starting at KD16,600 and the 6-cylinder from KD22,130. If you do build your own then expect delivery sometime in September/October.

Here is the link to the local Land Rover website where you can price and build your own Defender.