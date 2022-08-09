I found out about the website and app Nabati from a vegan friend of mine, it’s an online grocery store that specializes in only vegan products. They check the ingredients for each and every product they sell to make sure that what they’re selling is totally vegan making the shopping experience super convenient for vegans.

My two best friends are vegan, well one is an ex-vegan now but I’ve spent a lot of time shopping with them to know it’s a slow process of having to read the ingredients of items they haven’t purchased before to check and see if they’re vegan or not. Having a store where you know everything they’re selling is vegan-friendly takes a lot of hassle out of shopping.

If you’re a vegan, check out nabatistore.com