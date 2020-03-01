Over the holidays 360 Mall opened up their new extension which is located in the same building as the new Tennis Complex. The extension has it’s own parking lot but you could also continue to park in the old 360 and then cross over via a long bridge that connects the two buildings.

There are a few new brands in the extension including the sneaker stores Dropkick and FILA. Lakeland is also back in Kuwait after previously closing down its locations in Marina Mall and Avenues. My two favorite breakfast spots Lunchroom and Cocoa Room are also both opening up in the new extension soon. It’s not that big of an extension but it’s still worth passing by to check out.