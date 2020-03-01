While on vacation I read an article that said expats who were in countries with high rates of the coronavirus like Thailand and Italy wouldn’t be allowed back into Kuwait while Kuwaitis would be quarantined either at home or at a government chosen location depending on which country they would be arriving from.
It got me really worried since it meant if while in Tbilisi a large outbreak occurs, I might not be able to get back into Kuwait.
Yesterday a friend was telling me it happened to her expat friend who was in Italy on vacation. He wasn’t allowed to get on the plane back home to Kuwait. I know everyone is freaked out about the coronavirus but I really think this is unfair since a lot of people like me count Kuwait as our home. If it was me in Italy and I wasn’t able to hop on a plane back here I wouldn’t know what I would do or where I would go.
The funny thing is they are leaving Kuwaitis in from these countries but then they refuse quarantine!!!
They will be quarantined whether they like it or not. So it’s not as that funny as you say.
lol, my friends kuwaiti boss already skipped the quarantine for the milan flight using ‘wasta’. like it or not does not apply to kuwaitis.
Its not optional…
There have already been multiple instances reported where returning Kuwaitis completely disregarded attempts to have them go into quarantine and they just left the airport instead. It is 100% optional if you disregard health officials trying to stop you
Source?
Are you surprised though?
there are already nationalities that are completely banned in kuwait which cannot get ANY kind of visa for their children if said children were born outside kuwait even if both parents meet all other conditions including valid kuwait residence, except nationality.
i don’t intend to be callous but at least you could theoretically get back into kuwait eventually. many have had to leave their life behind and never return.
so… yeah.
that’s not true.. My friend (was at Milan) and another (Was at Rome) returned to Kuwait via transit from Geneva. All they had to do was sign a contract that they will self quarantine for 2 weeks regardless of the result and that they would go to the hospital (Jaber hospital entrance 5) if they begin to feel any of the symptoms…
We have friends who are Italian and the were meant to go to Italy for the break. After flying to Dubai and hearing about the situation in Italy, they did not take their continuing flight from Dubai to Italy. When they tried to fly back to Kuwait they were refused as they are Italian. They are currently stuck in Dubai and not allowed to travel back to Kuwait, even though it is their home and place of work. They have had to rent an apartment in Dubai and have no idea when they will be allowed to come home. People should be allowed to return to the country of residence, regardless of their nationality.
i think it’s a good time to realize that all residences and nationalities are conditional, everywhere in the world.
some terrorists are denied entry into the country of their nationality because they are deemed a risk. i don’t see why it’s a particular surprise that people suspected of carrying a contagious virus will be permitted to go wherever they are legally allowed to, when they too are considered to be a risk.
it’s just the world that we live in, and kuwait is relatively a very generous country.
Did you actually read the above comment? They only traveled to Dubai, they did not come into contact with anyone with the virus. They just want to come home. This is their home.
Just because we are Italian, Brittish, American, Indian, Sri Lankan, Filipino or any other nationality does not mean we have a home somewhere else in the world. This is my home and where all of my belongings are, my job, my kids. Kuwait is my home! it is not my nationality, but it is my home. If I leave and need to come home, this is where I would come to. Just the same as if you were Kuwaiti and you resided in Australia. If you traveled and went home you would expect to be let into Australia as that is your country of residence.
Therefore, if I have traveled and am returning home to my home country, the one where I reside, I will follow the rules of quarantine of that country to ensure that if I am sick, I do not spread it to others, but at least I can do it in my home without worrying that I am in a foreign country.
Comparing terrorism to a contagious disease is fear mongering. The two are totally different and can not even be compared. Someone chooses to be a terrorist, they do not choose to get sick or be blocked from their home!
well said!
While I do understand the concern, Kuwait is treating this as a national crisis, and rightly so.
All countries have also only brought in their nationals from high risk countries.
Kuwait is even the most lenient country too, we brought many saudis, Iranians, and bidoon from Iran. And some have the virus and are getting free treatment. Also as nak mentioned above, some expats are entering through other countries. In other places they would see your travel history in the past two weeks and still ban you, Kuwait doesn’t.
If shit hits the fan (and obviously I hope and pray it doesn’t), but if shit really hits the fan, this is one the worst places in the world to be as an expat. Imagine what will happen if there is a shortage of food or medicine or hospital beds? Who do you think get’s priority?
Also from a public health perspective Kuwait has a massive problem. The lack of a minimum wage and lack of free healthcare is a perfect storm in these conditions. How many of the street cleaners, factory workers, restaurant workers, delivery workers etc.. will pay to go to a clinic when they develop a fever or cough? You can extrapolate what will happen.
Being stuck in Italy might be a blessing (no clue about Georgia though, I’d say probably similar to Kuwait).
Mark, on the 2nd of February, America banned all foreign nationals who were in China “within the past 2 weeks” My best friend (who is Kuwaiti) was one of those who weren’t allowed to go back. Now his 4 years of hard work at ucla is worthless, He can’t continue my degree. The same policy kuwait implemented is implemented by several other countries. It’s great to see those policies are #halal when your countries do it but kuwait is definitely a piece of shit for wanting to help it’s people the way your countries did.
Actually the American policy would support my request since non-US citizens who are permanent residents were still allowed back in:
“US citizens and permanent residents who have recently traveled to China’s Hubei province will be quarantined, and those who have traveled to other provinces will be screened, monitored, and instructed to “self-quarantine.”
So America is a good example for us to follow.
Permanent residence isn’t easy to get in the first place. And the vast majority of expats all over the world do not have permanent residency in the countries they are living in
We were doing a work placement year in with him in China and myself in Indonesia. He and me in was on the same flight I was in from Jakarta, at border control he was stopped and told to go back. I saw it with my own eyes, idk how the U.S classes these “long term residents” but clearly 4 years at university wasn’t good enough.
I didn’t doubt what you said, I just highlighted the fact that foreigners with permanent residence were allowed back into the US.
A permanent residence visa is different from a student visa. A student on a student visa is just in the US temporary so it’s not considered his home.
A lot of foreign workers in the US are on an H1 B visa. which is the type visa closest to the residency in Kuwait. It is an immigrant visa and they too will be barred entry. It takes quite a while to get permanent residency.
I think the whole world is over reacting to this. Sure it is a dangerous virus and all but the measures taken by a lot of countries is overkill. Remember swine flu?
WTF IS THIS??????? KUWAIT WORST PLACE FOR EXPATS !!!!!!!!
I came to work today and my Egyptian co-worker told me her cousin is in Dubai and they have been refused re-entry into Kuwait.
where were they before Dubai?
My wife, who is a Singaporean citizen, is currently in Singapore, and she is not allowed back into the country.
However, I visited the airport a couple of days ago, and the guy at the Emirates check-in counter told me that if she can visit a country that does not have the virus outbreak and stay there for a minimum of 2 weeks, she might just be allowed back into the country. But with the way things are going right now, the chance of finding a decent country that does not have the outbreak, are slim to none at best.
So many comments and so many views some too drastic and some defensive… We all call this place home and we all have our stories to tell…
Sure Kuwait is not perfect and they have some distance to go! but in my opinion the the way this issue is being handled is justified… we are outsiders… so them trying to prioritize there people above others should be totally understandable!
Now coming back to the “Kuwait is not perfect and they have some distance to go!” bit the news about barring expats was indeed rather complicating or may be even demeaning to some but I like to think of it as rather sensationalist as are so many other announcements…
I think we need to realize the expats inside these list of countries except Iran and may be Iraq [not sure if still in the list} is probably quite minimal… My point being it would be unrealistic for a company or business with an employee abroad to operate without said employee for a longer duration… & so like the gentleman above said about expats returning via 3rd countries for now…
There are a lot of things the administration of this country can be clear about but for now and I reckon we have 50-100 years more to live with this…
This country has a history of throwing something out there first with a variety of considerations being made in the background… so there are options always available…
Having said this Kuwait should let the expats back in! and have the medical facilities made available to both citizens and residents as this old and archaic selfishly stubborn attitude of abandoning expats at times like these may prove to be detrimental to the overall future aspirations of the country…
there is only 3 case in tbilisi georgia as of now