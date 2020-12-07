Looks like Nike is planning to open a much larger store at The Avenues since new construction boards went up under their current store with their branding on it. They recently opened a huge location at the new 360 Mall extension and I’m guessing this new larger location at The Avenues is a reaction to Adidas taking over the Cafe Coco spot right next door.

The reason I’m posting about this is that I find it fascinating how some areas in malls thrive while others are super dead. This alleyway where Nike is planning to open is one of those dead zones so I’m curious to see if a new large Nike store would drive traffic there. I’m gonna be pessimistic and say I don’t think they’ll be able to drive traffic into that alleyway.