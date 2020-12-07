Looks like Nike is planning to open a much larger store at The Avenues since new construction boards went up under their current store with their branding on it. They recently opened a huge location at the new 360 Mall extension and I’m guessing this new larger location at The Avenues is a reaction to Adidas taking over the Cafe Coco spot right next door.
The reason I’m posting about this is that I find it fascinating how some areas in malls thrive while others are super dead. This alleyway where Nike is planning to open is one of those dead zones so I’m curious to see if a new large Nike store would drive traffic there. I’m gonna be pessimistic and say I don’t think they’ll be able to drive traffic into that alleyway.
Just Do It 💪🏻
Is this under a new management cause I think the new 360 mall store is.
New management as in new local partner? Cuz I think they’re still with AAW
the new nike store in 360 mall extension is owned by sun and sand sports dubai….and the rest of nike branches around kuwait belongs to AAW
Oh interesting 🤔🤔🤔
Hope these brands include a print counter (for player name and number ) which is a major missing in a place like Kuwait where theres a huge football following
Head to Wataniya Building in Salmiya or the building across the street. There are maybe 6 stores there that do just that.
Yes have seen these place but are not original. Till then it’s just ordering online .
I asked them the other day, they said it’s gonna be two floors including the existing one on the 1st floor.