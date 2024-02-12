I recently placed my first order from TEMU, the online Chinese marketplace which you probably heard about through your Tiktok feed. Surprisingly, my experience was great.

I was looking for a cover for my bicycle since I have my bike wall mounted and I recently repainted and didn’t want to get the wall dirty again. I ended up finding it for really cheap on TEMU and decided to order it. Here’s everything you need to know about ordering from TEMU:

The bicycle cover cost 2.970KD but when I tried to check out it wouldn’t let me. TEMU offers free shipping to Kuwait, but you need to have an order of at least 13KD to qualify

If you have an order less than 14KD, you can’t place an order, even if you want to pay for shipping, it’s not an option

If the item you’re ordering is discounted and the new price is under 14KD, if the original price is over 14KD you get free shipping

Finding at least 14KD worth of items you didn’t know you wanted is easy on TEMU

I placed the order on January 25th and was given a delivery date between January 31st and February 8th

On February 8th, I got a WhatsApp from a delivery company in Kuwait asking for my Google Maps location, the next day my package was delivered to my doorstep

I ordered 15 items from different vendors, TEMU packaged them together and sent them to me in one bag

I didn’t pay any customs fee, all taxes are included in the items prices

Because the items were delivered one day later than promised, I got a credit of 1.250KD

So that’s basically it. The biggest surprise was the home delivery since I wasn’t expecting that, I thought I’d have to pick it up from the post office which I’m never looking forward to doing.

My order arrived with none of the items missing, and no disappointments. My bicycle cover was perfect, but so were all the other random things I ordered. I’m overall very impressed and would definitely recommend ordering from them.

If you have any questions, let me know in the comments.