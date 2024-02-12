Dear Kababji, Stop Spamming Me

I’m having a horrible experience dealing with all the SMS ads Kababji keep sending me. I used to order from them a few times a week and for yeearrssss, but since I’ve started having issues with their ads and their social media teams complete lack of communication, I’ve stopped ordering from them.

It’s like the dumbest move ever, like I was a huge fan of the brand before, now I hate them and all because they refuse to stop sending me ads. To make matters worse they’ve started sending me Subway ads (they’re owned by the same company which is Kout Food Group), so I’ve also now decided to stop having Subway.

I don’t understand the thinking process of brands sometimes. Like fine, you’re sending ads out to your customers without their permission, sure whatever, but at least when a customer gets in touch with you and asks you to stop, you stop.

Since I’m venting, Dear ZUE, I DON’T need to give you my phone number when buying poop bags. Every time I tell the cashier I don’t want to give them my number, they get so confused and don’t know what to do. They insist on a number, and when I give them a fake number they refuse to put it. So I keep telling them to put their own numbers and then after they argue amongst each other they staff end up using their own numbers for the order. Like why all the drama? Why do you need a my real phone number just so I can pay for a poop bag? Like, I’m a fan of the place, products and services, but you got to fix this issue.

Rant Over.