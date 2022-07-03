I’m a fan of Pelican products, I’ve bought two cases before and they’ve been indestructible while also keeping my gear very safe. The two cases I have, one I got locally from Al-Sabih Marine, while the second one from eBay. This past weekend I came across a local Instagram account that not only carries Pelican cases but also other Pelican products including backpacks and coolers. So if you’re looking for Pelican products, the Instagram account is @pelican.kw and their website is upay.to/kuwaitioffroad

