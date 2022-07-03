I’m a fan of Pelican products, I’ve bought two cases before and they’ve been indestructible while also keeping my gear very safe. The two cases I have, one I got locally from Al-Sabih Marine, while the second one from eBay. This past weekend I came across a local Instagram account that not only carries Pelican cases but also other Pelican products including backpacks and coolers. So if you’re looking for Pelican products, the Instagram account is @pelican.kw and their website is upay.to/kuwaitioffroad
Hi Mark, I suggest you get them from Friday market as you will pay a fraction of the cost and there is a stall focused just for such products near the used tools market. They are all original and you make a day of it in the scorching heat.
If they cost a fraction of the cost then they might not be Pelican or they could be fake Pelican. This website sells them slightly more than the retail price on Amazon but not that crazy high.
Hey Mark, they are so cheap because these guys get them from the states in bulk and honestly don’t know that value it holds.
So far I haven’t seen a counterfeit one and sorry I forgot to mention they only slightly used and as I’m sure you’re aware these pelican products are practically indestructible so that isn’t usually a concern. You need to have a good eye for what you need and most definitely you wont be dissatisfied. I understand if you’re looking for a brand new piece and supporting the business, this is just information for the folks who may not be able to afford a new one.
