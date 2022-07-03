After 40 years, the popular shawarma/kebab place Badar Al Badoor is moving locations because they’re demolishing their current building. The new location is still in the area, just down the street but it obviously won’t have the history of the current location which has become sort of iconic. According to an employee, they’ll be moving in around 10 days, right after Eid, so pass by while you still can.

Here is the location (pictured above) of the new Badar Al Badoor on Google Maps.