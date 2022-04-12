Rullart is a local concept that started in 2001 creating gifts for gurgayaan and since then has evolved and expanded its product line to include a lot more items. Most of the ones I spotted in their store in Assima would be great gifts to give during Ramadan like prayer sets (including cute travel ones), mubkhars, Quran covers and more.

All their items are really pretty with cool patterns and tasteful colors. They also have a pretty good website, so if you don’t want to visit the store in person you can shop online although I couldn’t find everything I saw in person on it. If you’re looking for cool gifts or maybe something for you this Ramadan, check them out. Link