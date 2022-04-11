Joe & The Juice the popular chain of juice bars is coming to Kuwait. You’ve probably tried them or come across them while on vacation in the States or Europe and other than juice they also have coffee and sandwiches. A few days ago the CEO announced that they’ll be expanding to the Middle East and opening in Kuwait before the end of the year.

The Copenhagen-based chain will open its first stores in Qatar and Dubai next quarter before setting up shop in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman by the end of the year. In total it will add 200 to 300 juice bars in the region over 10 years, with the help of a franchise model to accelerate expansion and help reach a goal to grow 20% annually, the CEO said. Source

I haven’t tried Joe & The Juice before since it never seemed appealing but I’m sure someone is gonna be happy they’re opening in Kuwait.

Thanks Moey