For 2022, I decided to put together a Ramadan Desserts list with the aim to highlight the interesting desserts for the season. There are a lot of delicious-looking ones this year which is why I also included all the photos. In addition to listing them here on the blog, I also compiled them into a PDF which you can download [Here]
Check out the full list below.
Big Bear Doughnuts – Cronut
Cocoa Room – Signature Truffles
Cure – Mohalbiya Cheesecake
Happy Crescent – Croissant Beehive
Kayk – Best-bousa
Little Deli – Om Ali
Little Ruby’s – Frozen Banoffee Cloud
Life with Cacao – Baklava Cheesecake
Lunch Room – Mango Float
Monotone – Triple Chocolate Cake
Moo – Rahas Milk Cake
Overjar – Crolls
Pick – Date Almond Cake
Roto – Pecan Pudding
Press – Kunafa Soft Serve Cake
Sales Sucre – Mango Kunafa
San Ristorante – Safron Icecream Cake
Table Otto – Mini Chocolate Cake Fluffs
Urban Cafe – Banoffee Bites
VOL.1 – Vietnamese Latte Tiramisu
Whiskin’ Around – Milk Triffle
I need this
Big Bear Doughnuts’s Cronut isn’t a Ramadan thing, it’s been there for a while.
Yes, not all the desserts were specifically released for Ramadan, it’s a list for people looking to get desserts during Ramadan.
In that case, where is Abdelrahman Hallab! It’s the best shop with a 140 year history of serving the region.
I recommend Melenzane Creme Brulee
Melenzane creame bruille and milly cake