For 2022, I decided to put together a Ramadan Desserts list with the aim to highlight the interesting desserts for the season. There are a lot of delicious-looking ones this year which is why I also included all the photos. In addition to listing them here on the blog, I also compiled them into a PDF which you can download [Here]

Check out the full list below.



Big Bear Doughnuts – Cronut



Cocoa Room – Signature Truffles



Cure – Mohalbiya Cheesecake



Happy Crescent – Croissant Beehive



Kayk – Best-bousa



Little Deli – Om Ali



Little Ruby’s – Frozen Banoffee Cloud



Life with Cacao – Baklava Cheesecake



Lunch Room – Mango Float



Monotone – Triple Chocolate Cake



Moo – Rahas Milk Cake



Overjar – Crolls



Pick – Date Almond Cake



Roto – Pecan Pudding



Press – Kunafa Soft Serve Cake



Sales Sucre – Mango Kunafa



San Ristorante – Safron Icecream Cake



Table Otto – Mini Chocolate Cake Fluffs



Urban Cafe – Banoffee Bites



VOL.1 – Vietnamese Latte Tiramisu



Whiskin’ Around – Milk Triffle