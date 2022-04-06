For 2022, I decided to put together a Ramadan Desserts list with the aim to highlight the interesting desserts for the season. There are a lot of delicious-looking ones this year which is why I also included all the photos. In addition to listing them here on the blog, I also compiled them into a PDF which you can download [Here]

Check out the full list below.


Big Bear Doughnuts – Cronut


Cocoa Room – Signature Truffles


Cure – Mohalbiya Cheesecake


Happy Crescent – Croissant Beehive


Kayk – Best-bousa


Little Deli – Om Ali


Little Ruby’s – Frozen Banoffee Cloud


Life with Cacao – Baklava Cheesecake


Lunch Room – Mango Float


Monotone – Triple Chocolate Cake


Moo – Rahas Milk Cake


Overjar – Crolls


Pick – Date Almond Cake


Roto – Pecan Pudding


Press – Kunafa Soft Serve Cake


Sales Sucre – Mango Kunafa


San Ristorante – Safron Icecream Cake


Table Otto – Mini Chocolate Cake Fluffs


Urban Cafe – Banoffee Bites


VOL.1 – Vietnamese Latte Tiramisu


Whiskin’ Around – Milk Triffle