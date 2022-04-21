When I mention the lack of self-checkout machines at supermarkets in Kuwait under one of my posts, a reader told me they had them at Shamiya supermarket. So I went last night to double-check and he was right, they had two of them. Turns out Mishref and Qurtoba Coop also have self-checkout machines.
I don’t shop at Coops so wouldn’t have known about this unless someone told me. Are self-checkout machines now popping up in all Coops? Cuz if that is the case it’s even weirder that a private more modern supermarket like Sultan Center or Lulu don’t have them.
The Shamiya self checkout is awesome, it works really well
I see the actual machine available. they used to be open for use last year, but I don’t see them open for use now.
The reason is that people skip the long lines to use it, don’t know how to use it, grab a cashier who is monitoring the self checkout machines and have him do it for them. (This is mishref coop)
These sort of nice things don’t work around here unfortunately
lol that’s hilarious
told ya ! Ninjas love to create commotion
Bayan Co-Op has self-checkout carts. You scan the item as you put it into the cart.
And you pay at the cart? How do you bag the items?
Unlike my experience with self-checkouts in the UK and Canada, there isn’t a weighing station. So you just scan and whatever you do afterward is up to you.
Yeah, I was surprised last week and used the self-checkout in Shamiyah Co-Op. People tend to use it as a skip-the-line tool though — older gentleman next to me goes to the self-checkout and asks the manager to scan things for him. It was a pretty convenient and straightforward experience though!
As a man that only uses cash for 99% of my shopping, I am totally against this. Plus, id rather have the human interaction since im a regular at my local co-op and they know me by name.
Just because you’re against it doesn’t mean nobody else should have the option. Also who still uses cash? I spent 10 days in London and only time I used cash was when I needed 60p for using a public toilet.
Mate, in Kuwait cash is still legal tender here and I even bought a car with it and a watch, no issues whatsoever. If people want to use there cards for everything I have no issues, but I do want to continue using my paper money and I dont want the bank spying on my purchases.
I do personally.. I turn around 70% of my income into cash so I keep track of my spendings! It’s easier to stick with a 20 kd note (if that’s what I’m budgeting myself with) instead of tabbing my credit card for the entire day. And to each his own! But it’s kinda funny how your experience should dictate how everyone should virtually go cash-less.
You misread
On the other side of the spectrum, I RARELY carry cash (just change for tips, etc). Self-checkouts and not having to stand in line/need to wait is a HUGE plus for me. I always use self-checkouts when there’s an option to do so.
You don’t need to be “against” it. You can simply choose to stand in line for a cashier and let others do what makes them happy.
I fear the day will come when there will be no more physical money left.
Qurtoba machines are turned off