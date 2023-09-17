Have you guys noticed that most if not all the self check out machines disappeared from Coops? At least the ones I visit no longer have them. I’m guessing either no one was using them or people were pretending to use them but then shoplift their items.
On the bright side, the self checkout machines at Sultan Center no longer require you to sign up to their rewards program. It’s made a huge difference for me because I can pop in and out very quickly without having to wait in any cashier line.
8 replies on “Self Checkout at Super Markets”
Lulu at The Warehouse Mall had self-checkout machines too.
there will be always one KAREN, yelling for a cashier at self service check outs
“Sacuse me, Wain Cashier”
I noticed people would always go to it to skip the lines and then drag an employee to self checkout for them
I did that once :) though it was early in the morning and the coop was empty.
Now the machine is used to stack shopping bags on.
Self checkout is stupid without making it easy, like with a smart cart or RFID price tags. But to have me scan and rescan and look for the bar code and deal with unreadable code etc, is not something I care to do. So its HOOMAN FTW!
Scanning a barcode is not difficult, stop being lazy.
Nope, I will not stop being lazy, ever! But it’s more than laziness, it is also about speed, it actually takes me longer to self checkout when I did it in Sultan. You probably buy fewer items than a typical family of 4-6 with an overflowing shopping cart. Those with big shopping do not find self checkout convenient. Also, why am I working for the shop? Nope. Never. Make it convenient and smart or f*ck off.
Yeah self checkout is only efficient if you have a few items.