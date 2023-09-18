The Italian fashion brand Loro Piana opened up at The Avenues a few weeks ago and last week a friend sent me a TikTok video showing a white t-shirt they were selling for 694KD. I thought it might have been fake because no way a plain white t-shirt (or any t-shirt) could possible be 694KD. Turns out it’s real!
Luckily for us, Loro Piana have a local website with all their items and their prices available to check out. I went through it and found the items which seemed hilariously overpriced and decided to share them.
The Gift of Kings® T-Shirt – 694.0 KWD
The Gift of Kings® Polo – 803.0 KWD
Kilya Bomber Jacket – 7,114.0 KWD
Harlan Coat – 9,967.0 KWD
Leasure Trouser – 615.0 KWD
Owen-Belt – 655.0 KWD
Baby Changing Bag – 728.0 KWD
Twelve Blanket – 970.0 KWD
My Doggie Pillow – 1,172.0 KWD
17 replies on “694KD for a T-Shirt?”
unfortunately someone will buy it for clout. There’s always a gullible person out there.
well actually the cool thing about Loro Piana is there is no branding on their clothes. So nobody except you will know you’re wearing a 700kd t-shirt.
Brands like LP are the definition of stealth wealth, and for that reason alone they’re likely to fail miserably in this region where everyone proudly flashes their gaudy shit.
The real question is: How do you clean it? Gentle cycle or take it to the Jamiya dry cleaners?
may be there inventory system doesn’t support decimal point values ;)
I passed by the store and was amazed at the number of customers who actually bought. The thing is their products are quality stuff you do not easily find. I would say better than LV but the price is not for the working class joe.
#quietluxury
#quietobscenity
iphone of t-shirts
Ridiculous
Usually, When i pay 700 kd for a T shirt that cant possibly cost more than 50 Kd to produce, i like to say the name of the man whose pockets i line. Say it with me Bernard Arnault. Yes, Bernard Arnault.
Bernard Arnault is my daddy.
Bernard Arnault is my daddy
hehehe
People talking about quality,most of the garments are made in Bangladesh or India and later get exported to European countries and they change the made in tags and and then get re-export these happen for so called super expensive clothes like the t-shirt, where as Zara or Massimo they continue getting it directly from these countries.
Ummm no
Akshwaly you are very wrong, but in way you are right about the general idea. First of all, the Italian fashion houses do make their clothes in Italy, but here’s the catch, its not Mario and Isabella who are making your clothes, its Xin, Jun and Ging who fly in on a 8 week visa. There are hundreds of thousands of Chinese temporary workers doing the manufacturing for the Italian fashion houses. They are mostly from a little unknown town called Wuhan. Yes that Wuhan, and that’s why Italy had a big covid wave early on.
thats simply obscene
694 KD for a t-shirt and their website is absolutely crap!
Bruh, a PS5 with games and accessories is cheaper than one of their t-shirts! ?