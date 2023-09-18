694KD for a T-Shirt?

The Italian fashion brand Loro Piana opened up at The Avenues a few weeks ago and last week a friend sent me a TikTok video showing a white t-shirt they were selling for 694KD. I thought it might have been fake because no way a plain white t-shirt (or any t-shirt) could possible be 694KD. Turns out it’s real!

Luckily for us, Loro Piana have a local website with all their items and their prices available to check out. I went through it and found the items which seemed hilariously overpriced and decided to share them.

The Gift of Kings® T-Shirt – 694.0 KWD

The Gift of Kings® Polo – 803.0 KWD

Kilya Bomber Jacket – 7,114.0 KWD

Harlan Coat – 9,967.0 KWD

Leasure Trouser – 615.0 KWD

Owen-Belt – 655.0 KWD

Baby Changing Bag – 728.0 KWD

Twelve Blanket – 970.0 KWD

My Doggie Pillow – 1,172.0 KWD