Bin Nisf which is probably one of the most popular and largest hardware stores in Kuwait have now officially launched their website. Previously they had a website but you could only search for items but not order from it. As of yesterday, the website is now fully functional although I did run into a few annoyances so if anyone from Bin Nisf is reading this, here are my comments:

Website looks like it was designed in 1998

When searching for an item you can’t tell if it’s available or sold out until you click on the item

While browsing for products by brand, you have brands listed even though you don’t carry any items by them

That’s pretty much it so far. If you want to check out their website it’s binnisf.com. Shipping is 2KD if the value of your items are under 30KD and free if the value is over 30KD.