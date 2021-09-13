I like how everything is starting to come back again, it’s definitely giving me a sense that life is getting back to normal. Just as Staged in Kuwait is coming back, NFL Kuwait events are also coming back for this new season. They’ll be announcing details on their instagram soon but for now, they’ve released a complementary schedule poster that has all the season games in Kuwait local time.

If you want to pick up a poster, they’re available at Rite Cafe in Cube Mall, Salmiya from 10:00am to 3:00pm. There is a limited number of posters available and so there is a limit of one poster per fan. To stay posted on the NFL Kuwait activities, follow their Instagram account @nflkuwait