Staged in Kuwait, the popular local community theatre group is coming back and they’re looking for new talent to join their team.

Theatre is coming back – with your help! Come join the team at your local community theatre this year and get involved in the fun of creating live performance events.

The Welcome Lunch for our tenth season will be held on Friday Sept. 24th at noon, in our new Fintas home. Meet the team, and find out how you can get involved, onstage or off, in any of our activities.

PLAYS • MUSICALS • PANTOMIMES • IMPROV COMEDY • OPEN MIC NIGHTS • SOCIAL EVENTS • DRAMA CLASSES • AND MORE

We can’t wait to meet you. Our next show is counting on it.