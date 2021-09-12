If you’re interested in Japanese desserts, then there are two concepts that you should check out and they happen to be located right next to each other. Over the weekend I passed by The Port food complex off the Fahaheel Expressway, it isn’t really that interesting of a place except for the fact it houses two Japanese dessert concepts, Kumori and Fuwa Fuwa.

Fuwa Fuwa

They opened up a few months back and have fluffy Japanese pancakes, Asian bubble waffles and Taiyaki ice cream cones. They offer delivery except for their ice cream items. @fuwafuwa.kw

Kumori

Unlike Fuwa Fuwa, Kumori has actually been around for some time now. Previously they were simply called Japan Bakery and I had posted about them back when Kuwait was going through a cheesecakes phase. They eventually rebranded to Kumori and opened up a location at The Port. Their cheesecake is still my favorite fluffy Japanese cheesecake but they also have other items like sweet and savory baked goods, bubble tea and some other fun-looking drinks with cotton candy. They also deliver. @kumori.kw

If you want to check both places out, here is the location to The Port: Google Maps

There are a number of other Japanese dessert concepts in Kuwait just not at The Port, for example, Kane Mochi and Kotton. I should probably put a comprehensive list together of all the Japanese dessert concepts since there can’t be that many, so if you know of ones I haven’t mentioned, let me know about them in the comments.