If you’re looking for a fun activity to do, the Kuwait Bowling Club in Salmiya has reopened again. The bowling alley which is one of the largest in the region with 48 regular bowling lanes and 10 VIP lanes originally opened in the summer of 2019, but then closed down during the pandemic. Now it’s open again but only for those who have been vaccinated.
The price has also gone up slightly, it’s now 3KD per game per person (previously 2KD) while the VIP is 5KD (previously 4KD). Their opening hours are from 8:30AM to 1AM and for more info on the club, check out my previous post here.
Actually, it’s been open for almost a year now. Went there at least 5 times this year alone.
it’s been open for nearly two years now
What’s special about vip?
It’s a separate smaller section away from the main lanes. It’s a room containing 10 lanes only. Here is a photo of it https://248am.com//images/2019/06/bowlingvip.jpg
I think the person meant during the pandemic and yes it was closed only during the summer of 2020 and it reopened along with everything else
man they dont have different prices for different days now? Or like half price days or before 5 pm time less price shit?
They might, I mean the opening hours I got from them when I was there yesterday is different from what’s on their Instagram account so they might have different prices but just aren’t communicating it well either 🤷🏼♂️
They never closed. Been there like 7 times during the pandemic.
They did, you must have gone after they reopened. Even their instagram page still has their closed messages up.
The reopening happened quite months back 😊
Yeah I’m aware, I follow them on instagram, this isn’t a they just opened post. This is a reminder of an activity post.