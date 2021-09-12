If you’re looking for a fun activity to do, the Kuwait Bowling Club in Salmiya has reopened again. The bowling alley which is one of the largest in the region with 48 regular bowling lanes and 10 VIP lanes originally opened in the summer of 2019, but then closed down during the pandemic. Now it’s open again but only for those who have been vaccinated.

The price has also gone up slightly, it’s now 3KD per game per person (previously 2KD) while the VIP is 5KD (previously 4KD). Their opening hours are from 8:30AM to 1AM and for more info on the club, check out my previous post here.