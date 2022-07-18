The Palestinian Culture Center has been operating in Kuwait since the early 1970s with the goal of preserving, developing, and disseminating Palestinian material heritage. They hold exhibitions yearly where they sell hand-stitched dresses, shawls, and cushions, as well as handmade ceramics, books, and food aimed to preserve the Palestinian national identity. But recently, the PCC launched an online shop where they sell the same items but minus the food. Their pricing policy is based on a formula where one-third of the price goes towards the cost of materials, one-third is the fee they pay the ladies doing the work, and one-third helps students and families in need.

Check out their website, your support helps sustain the livelihoods of more than 350 Palestinian refugee women and their families. Here is the link.