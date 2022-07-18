Back in November, I posted about Pret A Manger being brought to Kuwait by One PM Franchising which is owned by Hamad Al Sayer. They had told me they would be opening their first location this year and a few days ago they finally revealed the location.
Pret is planning to open their first store in Al Hamra Tower this October if everything goes to plan. Opening in Al Hamra Tower is actually a great idea due to the number of employees working in the building. Back when I was working for the government my office was in Al Hamra Tower. During lunch, I’d go down to the mall and it would be packed with employees and most would be at PICK which always had a long queue. So Pret should do really well there.
Their Al Hamra location is going to be the first to open but they still have a second one planned for this year and now I’m curious to where that one will be. To stay posted on Pret A Manger’s news, follow them on Instagram @pretkw.official
Just out of curiosity, how did you like working for the government?
it was ok, i used to get bored a lot. But, the people there were great and I’m still in touch with many of them. That was the best part about working there, lots of intelligent and interesting people.
Why does it take 3 months to open a sandwich cafe?
The process always takes longer than 3 months
– construction takes time, usually waiting on a specific material the brand requires to be ordered and delivered (like specific floor tiles for example)
– kitchen equipment needs to be ordered. This includes the behind the counter equipment like coffee machines and toasters as well as the large fridge displays in front of the house. They all have to be shipped from abroad. If it’s from Europe, they mostly close in august so they would ship after
– finding and training staff is time consuming
ah finally i can have the meatball sandwich :)
Hope they open in The Avenues too
There’s hope Cafe Nero might follow Pret.
3 months to open?