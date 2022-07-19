Touch of Hope is a local animal rescue organization and they’re holding a fundraiser event next week. More and more people are dumping their pets so they have a lot of rescues on a daily basis. It’s very sad, stressful, and overwhelming which is why they need your help. Here are the details for the event:

Come learn how to line dance or just socialize and enjoy good food, music, and company. Gifts for all and prizes for the best Country-Western outfits! A great night out you don’t want to miss!

When: Monday, July 25, 6-9 p.m

Where: A spacious private home in West Mishref

Price: 25 KD. Limited places so tickets are transferable but non-refundable.

Reservations by Whatsapp: 99835252

This is a ladies-only event.