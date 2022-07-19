The very popular luxury piercing studio Maria Tash opened in the Prestige section of Avenues right next door to Harvey Nichols. They opened a few months ago but I only just noticed since their location isn’t in a part of Avenues I frequent a lot. This is now probably the best place in Kuwait to get your piercings since they’re always pioneering techniques and have nearly 30 years of experience. They don’t have a dedicated Kuwait Instagram account but their main account is @mariatash
Men piercings aren’t allowed I’m assuming because it is haram in Kuwait…
Men can’t get piercings?
did you bother asking them? Or do you just feel special enough to make assumptions about this stuff?
Unfortunately they don’t do piercings for men here. And they only do ears. No septum, nose or eyebrow piercings etc.
oh that sucks
i confirmed with them, Mens cant pierced, as Maria Tash is considered as a Ladies Saloon,
their store manager told me
I read the title as Maria Trash. 😂
friendliest employees and best jewelry
they Literally have the prettiest staff i have seen, so pretty that i didnt wanted to leave the store,
they do mens piercing in Dubai, all the facial except body piercings