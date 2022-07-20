This is a very specific post to help anyone ever looking for Loctite products in Kuwait. If there is a specific Loctite product you can’t find at hardware stores like Ace, the Loctite distributor is located in Shuwaikh. A friend for example needed Loctite 660 and he couldn’t find it anywhere except at the dealer. The shop has a generic name and is called Al-Hashemi Const. Materials. They are also dealers for other brands including Devcon, Never-Seez and Moly Slip. If you try to find the place on Google Maps it will take you to the wrong location (their old shop), the actual location is here (inside this plaza).

