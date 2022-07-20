Ummmm has anyone noticed Google Maps recently? They’ve updated the satellite imagery of Kuwait and the satellite must have passed over during one of our duststorms because all the satellite imagery is now just yucky brown. Link
This is probably how it’s going to be from now on
🫠
yups ! mine as well
Only the main cities of Kuwait.
I have a friend who has a farm in Kabd and the map is the same not updated.
True color of how it feels to live here.
Isn’t Kuwait “yucky brown” to begin with?
Yup. You can see the dust storm reached Hawally till 4th Ring Road and 30th intersection. Areas after that are still clean
“Yucky Brown” should become an internationally recognised shade of brown and introduced on all colour pickers/pallettes
Might as well introduced “Snotty Green”
Too realistic!
“yucky brown” seriously? don’t criticise the dust storms of Kuwait.