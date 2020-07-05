I’m currently in the process of restoring my wooden steering wheel on my Datsun 240z and needed to get Spar Urethane and fine sandpaper. So Friday morning I dropped by Ace Hardware and True Value where I managed to find everything I needed. Once I was done I decided to pass by Avenues since I was in the neighborhood and surprisingly, it was a pretty good experience.

Avenues wasn’t busy at all Friday morning, there were no queues to get into the mall and everyone inside was walking around with masks on. The only queue I saw while there was at Starbucks but that’s about it. I ended up passing by L’Occitane and picking up some hand cream before leaving and not once while I was inside the mall did I feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Even when I was at Ace Hardware and True Values I didn’t feel uncomfortable shopping. Ace was the busiest I’d ever seen it but since the place is so big it didn’t feel crowded at all. They even had all the cashiers open so even when paying you didn’t have to wait in a queue.

So if you’ve been holding off going shopping until things calmed down, well looks like things have calmed down.