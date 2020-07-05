One of my favorite local apps is the PASS App. Pre-Corona the cashless parking app was extremely practical and I used it all the time but now during the pandemic, the app makes even more sense. The way the app works is you top it off with credit, and then add your cars to it. Once you get to a parking lot that supports PASS like the 360 Mall parking lot, the parking gate will recognize your car and automatically open to let you in. On the way out you don’t have to interact with the cashier either, once you approach the exit gate it just opens up and the PASS app charges you. All the payments are handled digitally through the app which during this pandemic makes the app a must-have.
But, if that wasn’t enough they’ve recently added another new and cool feature, pre-booking your parking spot. This Friday when I passed by the Avenues I wasn’t sure if it would be busy or not so I pre-booked a parking spot with the app. When I got to Avenues I headed to the Phase 4 PASS Prebook lot and the gate automatically opened to let me in where I found plenty of parking (it was actually empty except for one other car).
The Prebooking parking fees at Avenues is 500fils per hour from the moment you book your spot (not from the moment you enter the parking) and you’re charged per hour till you leave or cancel your booking. This makes sense since they don’t want people to book spots but then not show up. Although Avenues parking is free, booking a parking spot makes the Avenues experience a lot less stressful when you know you’re guaranteed to have a parking spot waiting for you.
I don’t recommend a lot of local apps on this blog nor do I like installing a lot of apps, but, I highly recommend this one. You can download it by clicking here.
Isn’t Avenues parking free, or has this changed?
It’s free, just the Prebook parking lot is 500fils per hour
that really do not make any sense, pay 500 fils an hour even before you reach there, for something that is free of charge (parking) to start with.
the price is exaggerated.
PARKING THERE IS FREE FOR GOD SAKE.
I mean, it’s fair if you show up and can’t find a spot, then you book a parking spot once you realize you can’t get a free one. You head immediately and BAAM! Every fils is worth it. I guess it’s a good backup option to have.
Your argument doesn’t make sense, should valet parking be free because parking in avenues is free? This is a value-added service, you can either choose to go to the mall and drive around looking for a spot and not pay anything, or you choose to pay 500fils an hour for the privilege of having a space waiting for you.
the time spent looking for a parking spot is not free. some people actually value their time.
If you go to the parking all the way in the back of the Avenues you will find my secret basement parking, there’s hardly anyone there because they always pass up the entrance if they aren’t looking for it.
That makes two of us! 😊