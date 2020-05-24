Over the weekend two PDFs made their rounds on social media, one related to the reopening of Avenues, the other to the reopening of Marina Mall. You can download both of them below if you want to go through them:

Avenues Mall Reopening Guidelines

Marina Mall Reopening Guidelines

Here are some highlights on how they’re gonna try and make shopping a safe experience after the lockdown:

– Avenues don’t mention opening hours but Marina Mall’s will be 10AM to 10PM on weekdays and till 11PM on weekends

– Both malls will reduce the number of entrances

– Avenues will have separate entrances and separate exists

– Your temperature will be taken on the way in

– Employees and customers both required to wear masks and gloves

– Marina Mall capacity will be reduced to 30%, Avenues doesn’t mention a reduction

– Stores will limit the number of customers inside

– No valet parking

– No car wash services

– Prayer rooms will be closed

– Smoking rooms will be closed

– Fitting rooms will be closed

– Public seating areas will be removed/closed

– Marina Mall will allow restaurants to have a seating capacity of 30%. Restaurants must use disposable cutlery.

– Avenues, on the other hand, won’t allow restaurants to have dine-in just takeaway

There are more details in the PDFs but that’s basically the gist of it. Not sure how Marina Mall is planning to limit the capacity of the mall to 30%, does that mean there will be long lines outside the mall similar to supermarkets? If there are multiple entrances and exists how are they gonna know how many people are coming in or leaving? They also mention they will limit shoppers to a maximum of 2 hours of shopping, how are they gonna do that?

Also curious if coffee shops will be open and how do I walk and drink coffee with my mask on? Might have to drink niqabi style I guess.