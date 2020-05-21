Once the lockdown is over and restaurants can reopen again for dine-in, where are you going first? I think for me it’s gotta be Peacock.
Right to Phuket, the best Thai restaurant here, in Salmiya, near Bagdag Street.
I just want a good pizza!
Any idea when this lockdown ends? I am going crazy over here
after 9 days
KFC !!!!!
I think all the restaurants should start posting their re-open checklist to make customers feel better so they can visit them again.
Eataly
Solo
PF Chang’s Corniche
iHop !
I just wanna order some food in piece again :/ and i most likely go to madison and heig for breakfast.
Already told Marco that I’ll be celebrating my birthday again at Vigonovo inshallah.
Yes Peacock too! I need something big and opulent after all the craziness we’ve been through.
I am ready to shell out KD 10 for good fried rice.
Nowhere, I’ll stick to home delivery for a while. Not worth the risk, even if it’s so low, especially in poorly ventilated places, and before anyone jumps and says it’s not an airborne disease, it’s not, but droplets can spread quickly in poorly ventilated areas as some studies have shown, and yes there are articles that say A/C doesn’t spread the disease.
P.F Changs
Blaze
Slice
KFC for me!