Abu Othman, like thousands of Kuwaiti men, has struggled to split his time between two wives living in separate homes amid the Gulf state’s strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
“My life has become so complicated,” the 45-year-old, who has 10 children between the two women, told AFP.
..
But in response to appeals by scores of polygamists like Abu Othman to ease their restrictions on movement, the Kuwaiti authorities on Sunday introduced electronic permits to men married to more than one woman for one-hour visits twice a week. Source
Seems like a good problem to have. Here is a link to the “Family Care” curfew pass page.
This is exactly the kind of behaviour that leads to more cases #StayHome
Muslim world problems
Or any world’s problem with people having affairs, this one just happens to be regulated and unlikely to be kept secret.
modern problems require modern solutions meme
Abu Othman’s rockin it! 😀
