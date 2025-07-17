The Best Electric Air Duster

Back in February I bought the Wolfbox electric air duster from Amazon. It had excellent reviews and in every comparison test it usually beat out the competition. I had it on my wish list for awhile and then when it dropped down to $62 I ordered one. That was before Amazon shipped free to Kuwait so I ended up paying $83 with shipping to Kuwait so say KD26.5 with my banks conversion rate.

I just found out that it’s now available locally for KD25, basically the same price I paid for it. The price of the blower is now $90 on Amazon and even through it’s free shipping to Kuwait there is an $11 import charge so the price locally is actually cheaper than Amazon. If you want one, it’s available here.