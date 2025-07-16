We might be getting Topgolf in Kuwait!

I’m filing this under rumors since the two sources I heard this from aren’t directly involved in the project, but I feel confident it’s actually happening. Supposedly, Topgolf is opening in Kuwait and will be part of the Sahara Kuwait Golf Resort.

There’s already a Topgolf open in Dubai and three planned for Saudi Arabia, so it’s not far fetched that one would be coming to Kuwait.

Topgolf is a driving range meets arcade, where you hit microchipped balls at giant targets to score points based on accuracy and distance. It’s less about golfing skills and more about having fun and hanging out with friends. There’s usually food and lots of drinking involved.

I reached out to Topgolf Dubai to see if they knew anything and was told they haven’t made any official announcements yet, but recommended I stay tuned to their official channels. When I pestered them a bit for any kind of info, they told me they’d spill the tea the moment they can. So I’m taking that as a sign that it’s happening, but they can’t say anything until it’s officially announced.

I also reached out to Ben Sharpe, the president and managing director for Topgolf Callaway Brands EMEA, but as of right now, I haven’t heard back from him yet.

Since we’re on the subject of golf, can someone please build a huge indoor miniature golf course as well? Thanks.

First image by @es_dubai, the second from @topgolfdubai