When a Design Studio Opens a Salon

With so much competition in Kuwait’s beauty salon scene, any new spot really needs to stand out. That’s exactly what the new Laha Lounge has done.

Laha, which means “for her” in Arabic, was designed with one goal in mind: to make you feel like the center of attention. Every detail, every service, and every moment is carefully curated to make you feel special.

Located in Sabah Al Salem (Google Maps), Laha Lounge specializes in hair color, styling, nail care, along with their signature baths and natural masks. According to regulars, the interior design makes it feel like an escape from the everyday rush, the kind of place where time feels like it just pauses the moment you walk in. That level of design makes sense considering Laha Lounge is owned by Amina Al Failakawi, the founder of the popular design studio @past.modern.

If you’re looking for a new salon to try, Laha Lounge is open daily from 11AM to 8PM. You can book through WhatsApp at 63330832 or send them a DM on Instagram @laha_lounge.