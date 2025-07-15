Pêche – A space filled with beautiful things

Pêche quietly opened in Thuraya Mall late last year, but they recently expanded and the store is now pretty massive, nearly taking up an entire side of the mall. The store is filled with carefully curated items, from books and candles to decorative pieces and home accessories.

I knew Pêche (pronounced pesh) back when it was November Blooms in Mayar Complex, Shuwaikh. Before that, it was Things by November, located in Tilal Complex before it burnt down. The concept is by Bibi Hayat, who’s also behind @novemberandco and the popular events company @bibihayat_events.

I used to pass by the Mayar store whenever I had a gift to give, since they offered a wrapping service with a great selection of premium paper, and I could also pick up a card, some flowers, or even a cake. When Bibi closed the Mayar location to move to Thuraya, she decided to rebrand November Blooms as Pêche, which has a double meaning. Pêche means peach, a color she loves, but it also means fishing, which is an ode to her late father who was passionate about it. The fishing reference ties into the concept as well, since she enjoys discovering unexpected accessories and curiosities.

Bibi has always had great taste, and the new store is full of beautiful things. With the larger space, she can now host pop-ups as well. Recently, she had an antiques pop-up, and before that, a selection of secondhand designer pieces from weddings. So there’s always something going on.

If you want to pass by and check the place out, Pêche is located in the same mall as @ode.eatery and @ohg.kw in Salmiya (Google Maps). They’re open daily (including Fridays) from 9AM to 9PM. @thepechelife