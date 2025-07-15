New Police Cars Join the Fleet

The Traffic Department just selected the Genesis G90 as the official vehicle for ceremonies and protocol duties (source). These won’t replace the current police cars, they’ll only be used for specific situations like transporting high-ranking officials, being part of motorcades or convoys, etc.

In 2021, the G90 was also selected by the National Assembly as the official transportation car for its members.

I’ve seen a couple of the G90 police cars on the roads when they were testing, and although they look nice, I still wish they would have gone with the Volvos they were testing back in 2020. Those looked way hotter.