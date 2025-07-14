TikTok-Famous Burger Spot Supernova Is Opening in Kuwait

The popular London burger spot Supernova is coming to Kuwait. Supernova is part of BVC Hospitality, the same group behind other hit brands like CRÈME, NAC and Barnaby (my favorite).

Supernova is being brought to Kuwait by Gulf Food Enterprises Co., the same company bringing NAC, which will be opening in the Hessah District. The first Supernova location is set to open at Tilal Complex around September or October.

I tried Supernova in London last March, back when it was all over TikTok. I think I waited around 45 minutes in line? Back then it felt like I had stepped into real life TikTok since I had watched so many videos of it before. It felt weird being there in person, like I was inside TikTok. The burger was a good smashed burger, but not really worth waiting in line for. It would be a good no-frills, get your burger and leave kind of spot.

Supernova Kuwait isn’t the first Supernova outside of London, they recently opened in Bahrain.

via Dahan Fitout