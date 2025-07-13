Meet Danah, Kuwait’s First Virtual Influencer

Earlier this morning I was ok TikTok when a video popped up by a girl named Danah who was giving a tour of the new Villa Shams Beach Club which opened last week. I quickly realized it was AI generated. The account owner wasn’t trying to hide it or anything, the video was labeled as being AI-generated and her profile description said she was virtual. So I reached out to the creator to find out more about Danah.



Danah is the creation of Abdulaziz Al-Rashed who runs @ai.lenskw, a Kuwait based studio that generates AI content. He created Danah after he saw an opportunity to blend realistic virtual characters with content that resonates with people. Danah is a new kind of influencer, one that merges advanced AI visuals with meaningful content, while still feeling like a real person people could connect with. To him Danah isn’t just a digital face, she was built to reflect real emotions, cultural identity, and beauty in a way that feels relatable yet aspirational.

I don’t think we lack influencers for us to need virtual ones, but he did mention something I found interesting. One of the goals behind creating Danah was to support business owners who can’t appear on social media, either for cultural reasons or simply because they’re shy. Danah is a showcase, an example of how he could create a custom virtual character to speak and present on behalf of owners while preserving their privacy and respecting traditions.

That actually might just work, especially at the pace AI is moving, I wouldn’t be surprised if we soon can’t tell virtual influencers apart from real ones. To be fair, some real influencers look pretty virtual anyway.

If you want check out Danah’s videos, her Instagram account is @danah.vibes and her TikTok is @danah.vibeskw