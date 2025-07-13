Berlin Guide: Eat, Drink, See and Sleep

A couple of weeks ago I went to Berlin for the very first time and I ended up loving the city. There were no direct flights from Kuwait, so I flew Kuwait Airways to Munich, spent the night, and then drove to Berlin the next day. I could’ve taken the train or flown via Qatar Airways or Emirates, but the timings didn’t work for me. The city is huge but here’s my list of spots to add to your Berlin itinerary if you ever decide to head there:

Eat

Remi is a stylish spot. I didn’t have a reservation, but they were able to accommodate me, and the place had a relaxed vibe. Ripieno is an Italian spot I ended up at by mistake on my way to another restaurant. The atmosphere was great and they had delicious fresh pasta. While in Berlin, I had Vietnamese food three times, probably to balance out all the schnitzel I was having. The best beef pho I had was at Madame NGO. I also had delicious seafood and a great experience at FunkyFisch.

Drink

My go-to spot every morning was Acid. They had great coffee, a good cheese and butter sandwich, and delicious pastries. SOFI also had good coffee, but also the best lemon poppy seed cake I’ve ever had. Aera was another good spot with a nice courtyard to chill in.

See

If you like beautiful objects visit Kunstgewerbemuseum and Bauhaus Dessau. HAY has a store in Berlin which was great since I need to get one of their dog beds. Dregeno for wooden crafts, Fotoimpex for analog photography and Breathe if you’re into independent perfumers. Luiban and R.S.V.P. for unique stationery, and YUN for cool Korean eyewear. If you’re there on a Sunday visit Mauerpark for the flea market and to chill in the park.

Sleep

I stayed at Locke East Side Gallery, which turned out to be a great choice. The room was spacious and had a beautiful view of the river. It was also conveniently located at the Berlin Wall and near both overground and underground stations. Plan B was Chateau Royal.

For my previous travel guides, click here.