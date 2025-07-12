3 Perfect Drinks for This Heat

It’s ridiculously hot in Kuwait right now, so the timing couldn’t be better for Ciervo’s new Summer Iced Tea lineup.

They’ve introduced three refreshing flavors, all made using premium teas from their sister brand Genuine Tea (@genuineteame). They’re crafted with natural ingredients and have zero added sugar, which makes them perfect for a guilt-free summer cool down.

Here are the flavors:

Cranberry Iced Tea

A herbal blend of hibiscus, cranberry, and apple, infused with natural passion fruit juice. Fruity, tart, and super refreshing.

Mango Pineapple

Organic sencha green tea mixed with natural mango and pineapple juice. Light, tropical, and easy to sip on a hot day.

Dragon Peach

Organic Ceylon peach and apricot tea, finished with natural dragon fruit juice. A juicy, mellow blend that’s surprisingly addictive.

They’re also still serving their popular açaí bowls, made with açaí sourced directly from their partner farms in Brazil. Another great option to cool off with.

Ciervo is a local café that’s been serving nutritious, fast-lifestyle-friendly options since 2018, with seven locations across Kuwait. If you’re looking to hydrate in this heat, check them out @ciervocafe