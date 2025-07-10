Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Not a lot happening this weekend, but on the bright side Superman is out in the theaters here. Haven’t read any reviews yet but it’s a movie I’m planning to watch. Also need to watch the new Jurassic Park.

Friday, July 11
Wellthy’s Summer Bodega
Experimental Film Photography
Sunrise Paddle
Summer Flea Market

Saturday, July 12
Wellthy’s Summer Bodega
Girls Only Board Gaming
Sunrise Paddle
DAI Family Day
Summer Flea Market
Korean Movie Night: Masquerade

