Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Not a lot happening this weekend, but on the bright side Superman is out in the theaters here. Haven’t read any reviews yet but it’s a movie I’m planning to watch. Also need to watch the new Jurassic Park.

Friday, July 11

Wellthy’s Summer Bodega

Experimental Film Photography

Sunrise Paddle

Summer Flea Market

Saturday, July 12

Wellthy’s Summer Bodega

Girls Only Board Gaming

Sunrise Paddle

DAI Family Day

Summer Flea Market

Korean Movie Night: Masquerade