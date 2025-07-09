Are you still looking for a Switch 2?

Looks like there are more Switch 2’s in Kuwait than people actually want them. I was at Xcite Avenues yesterday and noticed they’re now selling the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World bundle for KD175, and the console only version for KD150.

Blink are selling the combo for slightly cheaper at KD173 as well and I’m sure there are probably even cheaper prices elsewhere. So if you wanted to wait till prices dropped to something reasonable, you’re in luck.

Update: Game Store selling the combo for KD170