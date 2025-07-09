Would You Try a Katsu Sando Burger?

We don’t have a shortage of burger spots in Kuwait, but a new spot just launched that’s doing things a bit differently. GYU is a Japanese-inspired burger concept that just opened for delivery, and it looks pretty interesting.

The name GYU is the Japanese word for “cow” or “cattle,” and is pronounced like “gyoo”. The team behind GYU are clearly fans of Japanese culture. Their idea was to blend Japanese flavors with classic American burgers and sandwiches, and the result is a menu full of interesting twists like Katsu Sando burgers and sandwiches with umami-packed sauces and ingredients.

They also have a bunch of unique items planned for future phases, including some premium secret menu items that will only be available through their website, GYUKW.com.

For now, GYU are operating as delivery only, but I’m looking forward to trying them out. You can check them out on Instagram at @eatatgyu